SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table and results

Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic all share top spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after the sixth series of games on Tuesday evening.
Rovers bagged a dramatic 95th minute winner from Danny Mandroiu as they beat Drogheda United 1-0. Sligo Rovers' great start to the season continued with a fine 3-1 away win over Bohemians while St. Patrick's Athletic beat Waterford 1-0. Finn Harps drew 0-0 with Longford Town. In the basement battle Derry City and Dundalk drew 1-1.
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division results
Bohemians 1, Sligo Rovers 3
Derry City 1, Dundalk 1
Longford Town 0, Finn Harps 0
St. Patrick’s Athletic 1, Waterford 0
Drogheda United 0, Shamrock Rovers 1
