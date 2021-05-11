More Covid issues in Airtricity League mean club can't fulfill its fixture in the north-west

Sligo Rovers look set to get the three points and a walkover 3-0 goal difference boost due to Waterford FC’s inability to fulfill their fixture at the Showgrounds this Saturday.

Waterford FC issued a statement after they informed the FAI that they were unable to travel to Sligo due to Covid-related issues.

The matter will now go to the FAI Disciplinary Unit.

The statement from Waterford said that the club was unable to fulfill its “SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture with Sligo Rovers FC this coming Saturday evening due to the ongoing Covid-19 positive case.”

"As per HSE guidelines, a further full round of tests on our first-team squad will take place this weekend before a return to full training on Monday, May 17th, based on results."

Waterford's senior squad was stood down following a positive Covid-19 test within the squad which left nine other close contacts among the playing staff.

Last Saturday, the club had to play its under-19 side in the Premier Division game at home to Drogheda - and were beaten 7-0.

The FAI and all clubs will be hoping that Covid will not impact on further games and outcomes as the season progresses.