Following the weekend results, where do Donegal stand in relation to betting for the NFL and the All-Ireland SFC?

Latest GAA odds revealed

Dublin are still favourites to lift the Sam Maguire Cup

Dublin are still the favourites to win the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship and the Allianz National Football League.

But, what about Donegal?

Well. following the weekend results in the league, Donegal are now 6/1 to win the National Football League Division 1 title behind Dublin (11/8) and Kerry (6/4), according to BoyleSports.

When it comes to the championship, Donegal are fourth favourites with Tyrone and Galway to lift the Sam Maguire trophy.

NFL Division 1 2021 - Outright Betting

11/8, Dublin

6/4, Kerry

6/1, Donegal

11/1, Tyrone

14/1, Galway

20/1, Armagh

25/1, Monaghan


All-Ireland SFC

5/6, Dublin

9/4, Kerry

12/1, Mayo

16/1, Tyrone

16/1, Donegal

16/1, Galway

33/1 bar


So Dublin are standing firm as National League favourites despite an injury-time penalty from David Clifford which secured a draw for Kerry after a cracking clash at Thurles.

The Fossa man followed up his stunning performance against Galway with another impressive tally of 1-6 against a determined Dublin side at Semple Stadium. The Boys In Blue scored 4-9 to the Kingdom’s 1-18 and BoyleSports, who couldn’t separate the sides before throw-in, haven’t changed the order in the outright betting with Dublin 11/8 favourites to win Division 1 with Kerry also unchanged at 6/4.

Galway bounced back with their first win of the campaign against Roscommon at Pearse Stadium and have been clipped back into 14/1 from 20/1, while Tyrone were too good for Armagh at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday as they recorded a 2-15 to 2-10 victory. It was the Red Hands’ first win under the new management team and their chances have been backed down to 11/1 from 16/1.

Donegal hosted Ulster rivals Monaghan on Saturday in their bid to take a big step towards a Division One final next month but Declan Bonner's side had to dig deep to snatch a draw against Monaghan in Ballybofey. A win for the visitors looked likely after a first-half hat-trick for Conor McCarthy but Donegal fought hard in the second half and remain 6/1 for Division 1 glory while Monaghan are 25/1 from 50/1.

