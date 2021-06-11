Here's what the world of Twitter made of Finn Harps' draw with Shamrock Rovers

Spectators sit in the stands during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.
Finn Harps and Shamrock Rovers shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Tallaght Stadium this evening and with fans allowed back in the ground for the first time in 15 months, an enjoyable evening was had by all. Well, by most, as we'll see from the Tweets:
I can't quite tell you how much I enjoy the fact that at the same time the entire world will be glued to a major tournament tonight, fans in Tallaght will be queuing up to call Ollie Horgan a pox for the first time in forever, completely oblivious to what's going on in Rome.— Andrew Cunneen (@Cunneen92) June 11, 2021
Great to be back - 1000 fans sure can make some noise @ShamrockRovers #SRFC #loi #roversvsharps #shamrockrovers #rovers pic.twitter.com/YO53Pg5fV6— Tracy Forde (@tracy173) June 11, 2021
If being back in tallaght wasn't great enough, getting to listen to Ollie Horgan scream at his players to jump for free kicks is a quite frankly outstanding evening's entertainment— Phil (@PhilOR92) June 11, 2021
Shamrock Rovers 1 Finn Harps 0. Nine mins. Kamikaze defending by defender Sadiki gifts Greene a goal....to the unbridled delight of 1,200 exuberant Hoops fans in sunny Tallaght.— Philip Quinn (@Quinner61) June 11, 2021
Harps free is headed out for a corner but the referee blows for half-time... pic.twitter.com/BL407l7kiP— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) June 11, 2021
56' GOL! Adam Foley— Balón Irlandés (@BalonIrlandes) June 11, 2021
Shamrock Rovers 1 - 1 Finn Harps
Who needs the euros opener when you can watch some League of Ireland football? ⚽️♂️— Jon Parkin (@JonParkinSports) June 11, 2021
Ciro Immobile... Adam Foley, basically the same #Euros@FinnHarpsFC @ShamrockRovers https://t.co/LpwaPHZ5DK
Great to be back to see a @ShamrockRovers game in the flesh. Good game, not a great result, some Harps players in contention for a BAFTA. This particular referee tried to make it all about himself as usual.— Árón Gréagóir (@weststand9) June 11, 2021
I guess I'll always remember Covid as the time we were locked out of Rovers' invincible title winning season and let back in just in time to see us draw at home with Finn Harps.— Eoghan Rice (@rice_e) June 11, 2021
