USL sides learn FAI Cup preliminary round fate

'AWAY CURSE': Cockhill Celtic will travel to Dublin side St Mochtas in the FAI Cup preliminary round.
The two Ulster Senior League sides participating in the preliminary round of this year's FAI Senior Cup have been handed away ties.
Reigning USL champions Cockhill Celtic will travel to Dublin to take on Leinster Senior League side St Mochta's, while Bonagee Utd are also away to Maynooth University Town FC.
The matches are set to be played on the weekend of July 10/11.
