USL sides learn FAI Cup preliminary round fate

No luck of the draw as Cockhill and Bonagee handed away ties

USL sides learn FAI Cup preliminary round fate

'AWAY CURSE': Cockhill Celtic will travel to Dublin side St Mochtas in the FAI Cup preliminary round.

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

The two Ulster Senior League sides participating in the preliminary round of this year's FAI Senior Cup have been handed away ties.

Reigning USL champions Cockhill Celtic will travel to Dublin to take on Leinster Senior League side St Mochta's, while Bonagee Utd are also away to Maynooth University Town FC.

The matches are set to be played on the weekend of July 10/11.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie