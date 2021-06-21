Georgie Kelly's hot streak continues with winner for Bohemians against Shamrock Rovers

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians shoots to score his side's goal despite the attention of Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Alan Foley

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Georgie Kelly is on fire! The Tooban native was tonight the toast of Dalymount Park as he scored the only goal in the win over Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League.

Kelly, who scored four against Drogheda United on Friday night past, has now scored 11 goals this season, which cements his place as the league's top scorer. Eleven minutes into the second half, Liam Burt’s through-ball rolled on and Kelly netted to seal a Dublin derby win for his team.

