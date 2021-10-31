Colin Breslin Youth Cup wins for Bonagee and Drumkeen

Bonagee United and Drumkeen United booked their places in the next round of the Colin Breslin Youth Cup on Saturday.
A clinical first half display saw Bonagee hit five goals as they went on to record a 5-1 win at Keadue.
Luke Doherty bagged a hat-trick for Bonagee with Niall McCrossan and James Lenty Gallagher also scoring. Jack Ward netted a second-half consolation for Keadue.
Bonagee advance to an away tie at Ballyraine in the semi-final.
Drumkeen scored in the last minute to win 2-1 at Letterkenny Rovers.
Caolan McClintock put Drumkeen ahead in the eighth minute before a Nathan Plumb penalty levelled it for Letterkenny nine minutes later.
Rovers had a couple of good chances to win it through Brandon Ndlovu late on but it was Adam Sweeney's late lobbed effort in stoppage time that won it.
Drumkeen travel to Kilmacrennan Celtic in next week's semi final.
Fixtures
Saturday, November 6
Colin Breslin Youth Cup semi-finals
Ballyraine v Bonagee
Kilmacrennan v Drumkeen
