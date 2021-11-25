Search

26 Nov 2021

Clinical Bonagee put Harps to bed with first-half treble

Clinical Bonagee put Harps to bed with first-half treble

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Dry Arch Park

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Three first-half goals sent clinical Bonagee on their way to a routine USL win over Finn Harps Under-21s.

Bonagee United 3

Finn Harps Under-21s 1

Micheál Doherty’s goal after only 95 seconds set Jason Gibson’s men up for a comfortable night.

It was anything but, mind you, in the conditions, the driving rain and biting chill making it a testing 90 minutes.

Doherty, Deano Larkin and former Harps stat Tony McNamee all scored in a superb first half for the hosts.

Barely two minutes in, Doherty opened the scoring with a delicious left-footed curler from outside the area that found the top shelf.

McNamee might have doubled the lead when fed by Jordan Armstrong, but Oisin Farrell’s one-handed save kept it out.

Larkin headed in number two after good works between McNamee and Jordan Armstrong on the left-hand side.

McNamee made it 3-0 when he tucked to the bottom corner from Larkin’s touch in the 36th minute.

In between times, McNamee was released by quick Shaun Patton kick-out, but Farrell denied the home attacker with his feet.

Larkin’s curler looked set for the top corner but it was headed away while McNamee shot into the side netting with another chance.

Jack Parke was denied by Farrell midway through the second half while an offside flag cancelled out a Jamie Lynagh cracker.

Late in the night, after Patton saved from Stephen Black, his sibling Conor slotted in a consolation.

 

Bonagee United: Shaun Patton, Jack Parke, Jamie Lynagh, Gareth Breslin, Packie Mailey, Dan O’Donnell (Peter Carr 79), Jordan Armstrong (Duncan Patterson 75), Gareth Harkin, Tony McNamee, Deano Larkin (Sean Hume 75), Micheál Doherty (Aidan McLaughlin 70).

Finn Harps Under-21s: Oisin Farrell, Gareth Bradley, Damian Duffy, Adam McCarron, Michael Doran (Stephen Black 65), Charlie White (Conor Black h-t), Adam McCaffrey (Jamie McKinney h-t), Eoin McLaughlin, Luke Rudden, Ryan Creevy (Darragh Barron h-t), Jamie Harris (Jack Mullan h-t).

Referee: Richard Storey

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media