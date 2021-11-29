Patton plays as Ireland U16s lose to Norway

Sean Patton played for the Republic of Ireland Under-16s on Sunday.
Sean Patton played 63 minutes on Sunday as the Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-16s were edged out by Norway 2-1 in the final game of their friendly series in Spain.
A superb finish from Freddie Turley had given Ireland a lead at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia but a resurgent Norway side rallied in the second period and goals from their captain Sindre Walle Egeli and Fanuel Temesgen Tewelde were enough to earn them the victory.
The Boys in Green had already defeated the Norwegians 3-0 last Monday but they were looking to bounce back following their 3-0 loss to Spain last Wednesday.
Drumkeen man Patton., who plays for the Finn Harps Academy, featured as a substitute in both of those games before making his first international start on Sunday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.