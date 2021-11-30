New book to remember Mark Farren’s incredible life

A new book celebrating the life of Inishowen soccer legend Mark Farren is to be released in time for Christmas.

‘The Love of the Game’, written by Derry News Sports Editor Gary Ferry, tells the incredible story of Farren, Derry City’s record scorer in the League of Ireland.

Greencastle native Farren became the Candystripes’ record goalscorer in 2012 when he eclipsed Liam Coyle in the charts. In all, Farren scored 113 times in 209 appearances for Derry between 2003 and 2012.

Mark tragically passed away in 2016, aged 33, after a brave battle with cancer.

The new stand at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium was name the Mark Farren Stand in March 2018 and earlier this year a mural immortalising him was unveiled by his parents, Michael and Kathleen, at the Foyleside venue.

“Mark was everything a fan could wish for in a player,” a statement announcing the book’s release said.



"From the moment he burst onto the scene with a hat trick against Limerick in 2003, to his record-breaking hat trick against Mervue United in 2012, Mark gave everything for the red and white shirt.



"That continued onto Glenavon for the final year of his career, when he made a mark never to be forgotten at Mourneview Park.

"a player who just loved the game, Mark was happiest when playing football. From his days playing with his best friends in St. Paul’s Park, Greencastle to his spell with Tranmere Rovers, all the way through his career at the Brandywell and beyond, he never lost his passion for the game.”

‘The Love of the Game’ tells Mark’s story through the eyes of those who knew him best, and those who shared those precious moments with him on his journey through an incredible life.



From his wicked sense of humour, to his hopes, fears and his amazing refusal to give up in the most difficult of circumstances, the story of Mark’s life is inspiring, hilarious and heart-breaking in equal measure.



A release date will be announced in due course.