03 Dec 2021

Barry McNamee signs new deal at Finn Harps

Barry McNamee will stay at Finn Harps for the 2022 season. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Barry McNamee hopes that Finn Harps will be able to preserve the bulk of their 2021 squad.

McNamee has become the first member of the Harps squad to be confirmed as retained for 2022.

The Ramelton man has signed for a third season at the club.

First recruited by Ollie Horgan in February 2020, McNamee played all bar one of Harps' 40 League and Cup games in 2021.

The former Derry City and Cork City midfielder scored three goals.

McNamee said: “I’m really enjoying my football here at Finn Park and I’m glad to be back.

“We maybe felt we could have kicked on a bit more last season so hopefully we’ll be able to keep the core of the group together and go again in 2022.”

Strikers Sean Boyd and Adam Foley have both departed with Boyd joining Shelbourne last weekend.

Defender Shane McEleney moved back to Derry City this week.

