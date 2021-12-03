Georgie Kelly gives nod to late Mark Farren after winning PFAI Player of the Year gong

Georgie Kelly remembered the late, great Mark Farren after being named as the PFAI Player of the Year.

Kelly became only the second Donegal man, after Farren in 2005, to win the award.

Kelly scored 26 goals for Bohemians in 2021 and the Tooban man was honoured by his fellow players as he staved off Roperto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers) and Chris Forrester (St Patrick’s Atlhletic) to land the gong.

Stephen Kenny mentioned Mark Farren earlier. he was the last Donegal man to win this award. it’s a real honour,” Kelly said at the function, held at the Marker Hotel.

“If you look back at the Jack Byrnes, Mickey Duffys, unbelievably talented players who have won it, Mark Farren too.

“It’s a special night and it’s night that I’ll not forget. It’s a bit mad, but I’m delighted.”

Kelly, who is now a much coveted player after a super season, was recruited by Bohs after spells at Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic. Of his goals, 21 were in the League.

He said: “To be voted by players within the League makes it a bit more special. I’m extremely grateful. It’s unexpected, but I’m delighted.

“The type of player I am, I’m reliant on service. I am reliant on a team who creates. Half of me feels a bit guilty holding this award. A lot of it is down to the talent of the squad that we had.”