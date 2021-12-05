Drogheda United confirm signing of Adam Foley

Striker Adam Foley has signed for Drogheda United after leaving Finn Harps.
Foley has become the first signing of new Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty.
The Dubliner scored eight goals for Harps in 2021, but fell out of favour in the last part of the season.
In May, Foley netted the winner when Harps defeated Derry City 2-1, his goal securing Harps’ first ever League win at the Brandywell.
Foley was first recruited by Ollie Horgan in August 2020, signing from Newry City.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.