08 Dec 2021

Mixed fortunes for Bonagee, Cockhill in Intermediate Cup draw

Christy McLaughlin of Cockhill against Bonagee's Dan O'Donnell. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Chris McNulty

sport@donegallive.ie

Cockhill Celtic face an away tie to top Leinster Senior League outfit Liffey Wanderers in the last 16 of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

The Ulster Senior League champions, who had a big 6-0 win away to Lakewood Athletic in the last round, will be on their travels again next month.

Liffey Wanderers are currently the fourth-placed team in the top tier of the LSL.

Bonagee United have been handed a home game in the draw.

Jason Gibson’s men will welcome Everton FC to Dry Arch Park. Everton are fourth in the First Division of the Munster Senior League.

The games are due to take place on the weekend ending January 23.

