Mixed fortunes for Bonagee, Cockhill in Intermediate Cup draw

Christy McLaughlin of Cockhill against Bonagee's Dan O'Donnell. Photo: Thomas Gallagher
Cockhill Celtic face an away tie to top Leinster Senior League outfit Liffey Wanderers in the last 16 of the FAI Intermediate Cup.
The Ulster Senior League champions, who had a big 6-0 win away to Lakewood Athletic in the last round, will be on their travels again next month.
Liffey Wanderers are currently the fourth-placed team in the top tier of the LSL.
Bonagee United have been handed a home game in the draw.
Jason Gibson’s men will welcome Everton FC to Dry Arch Park. Everton are fourth in the First Division of the Munster Senior League.
The games are due to take place on the weekend ending January 23.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.