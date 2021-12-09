Gareth Harkin looks to take ‘the next step’ with Bonagee

Gareth Harkin says Bonagee United need to think about taking ‘the next step’, but admits there’s a long and winding road until the end of the season.

The former Finn Harps midfielder scored his first Bonagee goal on Sunday as the Dry Arch men stunned Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic.

Harkin netted the fourth goal in a 4-0 win for Jason Gibson’s men, who lead the way by seven points. Yet, the standings are somewhat skewed with Cockhill having three games in hand.

“This is nothing yet,” Harkin told Donegal Live.

“These are early days and there is a long way to go. Cockhill are still the team to beat because they’ve won it so much and have the experience.”

Under Gibson’s watch, Bonagee have won a Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup and a Donegal News USL League Cup.

A summer recruit at Dry Arch Park, Harkin was joined by ex-Harps team-mate Tony McNamee.

Harkin said: “The reason myself and Tony signed this year is to try and get them to take that next step. They’ve won a couple of cups in the last two seasons. The League is the one everyone wants. Hopefully we can challenge and make a good go of it.”

Bonagee were unbeaten until a derby defeat by Letterkenny Rovers last month.

On Sunday, though, McNamee and Harkin netted goals to bookend strikes from Deano Larkin and Micheál Doherty, securing a significant win.

Harlon said: “We dropped five points in the games against Letterkenny and Cockhill were unbeaten. We knew that we had to get a result and it was probably more important not to get beaten.

“It was great to get the win and it was a good performance and a clean sheet.

“It was important to get the goals because we’ve been creating chances lately, just not taking them.

“We were kind of siting in and keeping our shape in the second half. Our shape overall was great. Mark (Harkin), ‘Bressy’ (Gareth Breslin) and Packie (Mailey) at the back kept us right. That was probably one of the better games that we had and the third goal, we knew then that we just had to keep the game.

“At 2-0, the next goal was massive. if they got it to 2-1, it was a different game.”

Harkin had a minor injury at the start of the season which curbed his influence, but he weighed in with a goal to cap a useful performance at the weekend.

He said: “It’s always good to chip in with a goal. Usually I’d be a bit further back, but it was nice to get one. Any way I can help the team, I will.

“It’s good here. it’s different. You get more time on the ball, but it’s very, very competitive. These are hard-fought games. It’s a good, competitive league with the teams who are in it.”

Bonagee host Inishowen League Premier Division side Greencastle FC on Saturday in the Knockalla Caravans Cup, a game that will be played at the Letterkenny Community Centre (kick-off 4pm).

Knockalla Caravans Cup



Saturday, December 11



2pm

Cockhill Celtic v Glengad United



4pm

Bonagee United v Greencastle (at Letterkenny Community Centre)



Sunday, December 12, 1.30pm

Aileach FC v Monaghan United

Cavan Town v Derry City Reserves

Glaslough v Cappry Rovers

Finn Harps U21 v Buncrana Hearts

Castlefin Celtic v Letterkenny Rovers