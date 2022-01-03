Finn Harps to face Cork City in friendly

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Finn Harps will play Cork City in a pre-season friendly, it has been confirmed.
Ollie Horgan’s Harps, who make their return to pre-season training this week, face the Rebels on Saturday, January 29.
The game will take place at a Dublin venue, Cork City annoucned.
Harps and Cork have met in pre-season fixtures in recent seasons at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown.
Harps have not yet confirmed their own pre-season schedule.
You have to go back to February 2013, and a home clash with Derry, for the last time Finn Park hosted a pre-season friendly.
