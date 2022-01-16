USL: Cockhill inch closer to the top with big win over Bonagee

Cockhill Celtic, who defeated Bonagee United 3-0
Cockhill Celtic took a big step towards yet another Ulster Senior League title thanks to a comprehensive win over league leaders Bonagee United at the Charlie O'Donnell Sportsgrounds.
Cockhill Celtic 3
Bonagee United 0
This result moves Gavin Cullen's charges to within a point of Bonagee, but they have two games in hand.
The home side had the tonic of an 11th minute opener from Christy McLaughlin from just inside the box.
They doubled their tally on the stroke of half time when Jason Breslin headed in following a Corey McBride free.
McBride got the third with a finely measured shot past Oisin Cannon on 57 minutes to effectively put the game beyond a Bonagee side that never really got going.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.