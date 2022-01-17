Search

17 Jan 2022

Erin McLaughlin signs for Peamount United

The Culdaff woman was with Sion Swifts for the last two seasons

Erin McLaughlin

Erin McLaughlin, who has signed for Peamount United.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

17 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Erin McLaughlin has signed for top Women’s National League side Peamount United.

The Culdaff woman moves to the Peas after two seasons at Danske Bank Premier Division outfit Sion Swifts.

Peamount are three-times WNL campions and were pipped by a point by Shelbourne in a dramatic conclusion to the 2021 campaign.

McLaughlin has featured for the Republic of Ireland up to under-19 level and has been a regular feature in Irish squads of late.

The Inishowen woman had played for Culdaff in the 2018 North West Women’s Super League having grown through the ranks at Sea Rovers.

Irish international and Milford native Amber Barrett, now with FC Köln, is a former Peamount United player having lined out for the Greenogue residents from 2015-19.

