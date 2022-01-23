‘Mousey’ magic helps keep Kilmacrennan Celtic on top

A long way to go, but Kilmacrennan Celtic put a further marker down to their Donegal League Premier Division title rivals with a narrow win over Castlefin Celtic on Sunday.

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3

Castlefin Celtic 2

Should the Lurgy men happen to get their mitts on the silverware at the end of the season, they’ll surely look back at the 73rd minute of this tight encounter at the Letterkenny Community Centre.

The tie was delicately poised, with James Doherty having cancelled out Ronan Tourish’s first-half opener for Castlefin.

Both had had their chances when Kilmac took the lead with 17 minutes left on the clock.

The alert wasn’t yet flashing red when Michael McLaughlin took receipt of a pass into his feet inside the Castlefin penalty box. McLaughlin’s first touch was sublime, leaving his nearest marker in need of smelling salts.

McLaughlin glanced up and clipped beyond goalkeeper Lee White for the lead goal.

Aaron O’Hagan headed into his own net on 85 minutes, but Matthew O’Rourke pulled one back and Kilmac’ had to endure ten minutes of time added on before the final whistle shrilled.

The win came at a cost, though, with Paul Bradley, Ryan Shields and Terence Shiels all leaving the action with injuries.

It was Castlefin who took the lead when Shields was dispossessed and a fine left-footed finish by Tourish gave McBride no chance. Corey Lee Bogan riffled over at one end and Shiels was unable to keep a half-volley down at the other in a low-key first half.

The opening half ended with Gary Whoriskey curling narrowly wide for Kilmacrennan while Tourish was off-target with a big chance to double the lead.

Six minutes into part two, Kilmac’ levelled, Doherty firing home when he pounced on a loose ball from a set piece.

McBride thwarted Bogan with a good save at his near post and the Kilmac’ stopper saved well from Tourish as Castlefin began to probe again.

McLaughlin attempted to catch White out with an ambitious chip on 65 minutes, but it dipped too late. However, it was McLaughlin who put Kilmacrennan in front with a delicious effort.

The frontman spurned a rather more straightforward opening soon after when fed by sub Ridha Abdullan, but they gained a two-goal cushion when Doherty’s cross was turned to his own net by O’Hagan.

Castlefin got ope when the unmarked O’Rourke was picked out by O’Hagan and he headed home.

The clock ticked and then ticked some more. Ten minutes into added time, Kilmacrennan hearts were in their mouths when Tourish tried his luck, but McBride saved.

There was time, even then, for Castlefin to throw the kitchen sink at it and they might have had a corner right on the blow, but Dessie McLaughin, the referee, deemed otherwise.

Gerard McGranaghan’s men lead the way by three points, although their immediate glances will be to the treatment room rather than the table.

Kilmacrennan Celtic: Liam McBride; James Doherty, Ryan Shields (Glenn McNulty 54), Caolan Kelly, John Sandilands; Kevin Kelly, Paul Bradley (Chris Dillon 54), Gary Whoriskey Terence Shiels (Ridha Abdullan 58); Michael McLaughlin, Daire McDaid (Owen Browne 82).

Castlefin Celtic: Lee White; Michael Dunnion, Emmett White, Aaron O’Hagan, Marty Owens; Brian Dooher (Dean Kelly 74), Mark Lafferty, Aaron Conroy (Matthew O’Rourke 57), Stephen Roulston (Jordan McKinney 74); Corrie Lee Bogan, Ronan Tourish.

Referee: Dessie McLaughlin.