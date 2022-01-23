Search

23 Jan 2022

Finn Harps complete the signing of Dutch-born, former Turkish U21 defender

Finn Harps complete the signing of Dutch-born, former Turkish U21 defender

Erol Erdal Alkan has three caps for Turkey's under-21s

23 Jan 2022 8:21 PM

Finn Harps have just announced the signing of defender Erol Erdal Alkan.

Born in the Netherlands, he opted to represent Turkey at international level and was capped three times for their U21 side.

The 27 year old most recently played with Turkish side Usakspor and has also spent time at Etar, Türkügü Munchen of Germany, Beroe, Dordrecht and Hatayspor.

Mahdy on the mark as Finn Harps beat Treaty United in pre-season friendly

Following last Sunday's loss against Galway United, Ollie Horgan's side scored two late goals to settle things in their first ever meeting with the Limerick club

He told FinnHarps.ie: “I’m really excited for the opportunity to play for Finn Harps. Everyone has been fantastic since I moved over and helped me to settle in. It’s a strong, physical league which suits my game. I have heard great things about the fans and their passion, I’m looking forward to the start of the season.”

Ollie Horgan told club media: “Erol has good experience playing around Europe and will give us a lift at the back. There are a lot of new faces in the squad and it’ll take time for them to gel but he’s settled in well to be fair to him.


We’re still looking for a few more lads to bring in the door, it's a long season and injuries and fixtures add up over the year so it’s good to have him signed now for the season ahead.”

