Mahdy on the mark as Finn Harps beat Treaty United in pre-season friendly

Yoyo Mahdy, in the colours of UCD, scored his first goal for Finn Harps against Treaty United
Finn Harps posted their first win of pre-season with a 2-0 success over Trearty United in a friendly played at Abbotstown this evening.
Manager Ollie Horgan played a number of unnamed trialists and one of these scored the clinching goal three minutes from the end, after new signing Yoyo Mahdy had broken the deadlock five minutes beforehand.
Mahdy featured in Shelbourne’s 2021 First Division winning campaign after beginning his League of Ireland career with UCD and was signed by the Ballybofey club this week. Harps opened their pre-season with a 1-0 loss against Galway United last Sunday.
Harps' first ever meeting with the Limerick side took place behind closed doors.
Horgan's side get their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign underway on Friday, February 18, when Drogheda United visit Finn Park
