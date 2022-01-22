Search

23 Jan 2022

Mahdy on the mark as Finn Harps beat Treaty United in pre-season friendly

Following last Sunday's loss against Galway United, Ollie Horgan's side scored two late goals to settle things in their first ever meeting with the Limerick club

Yoyo Mahdy, in the colours of UCD, scored his first goal for Finn Harps against Treaty United

Reporter:

Alan Foley

22 Jan 2022 10:23 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Finn Harps posted their first win of pre-season with a 2-0 success over Trearty United in a friendly played at Abbotstown this evening.

Manager Ollie Horgan played a number of unnamed trialists and one of these scored the clinching goal three minutes from the end, after new signing  Yoyo Mahdy had broken the deadlock five minutes beforehand.

Striker Yoyo Mahdy pens Finn Harps deal

Harps manager Ollie Horgan says the new signing is eager 'to get going and prove himself

Mahdy featured in Shelbourne’s 2021 First Division winning campaign after beginning his League of Ireland career with UCD and was signed by the Ballybofey club this week. Harps opened their pre-season with a 1-0 loss against Galway United last Sunday.

Finn Harps go down in pre-season opener against Galway United

Francely Lomboto scored a late goal to give John Caulfield's side a deserved 1-0 win in Ballinderreen

Harps' first ever meeting with the Limerick side took place behind closed doors.

Horgan's side get their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign underway on Friday, February 18, when Drogheda United visit Finn Park

