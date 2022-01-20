Striker Yoyo Mahdy pens Finn Harps deal

New Finn Harps signing Yoyo Mahdy in the colours of UCD
Finn Harps have today announced the signing of striker Yoyo Mahdy from Shelbourne.
The highly rated 24 year old played a pivotal role in Shelbourne’s 2021 First Division winning campaign after beginning his League of Ireland career with UCD.
Mahdy spent the previous four seasons, 2017 to 2020, with the Students where he made 96 appearances for the club. During the 2021 campaign he scored 16 goals in 18 games.
His goalscoring exploits earned him a place in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year and also a nomination for the PFAI First Division Player of the Year Award.
Mahdy told FinnHarps.ie: “I’m really excited to be joining the club. Ollie got in touch and we’d a good chat about his ambitions for the club and his plans for me and where I fit in. A big reason I wanted to come to Harps is they’re an established Premier Division club at this stage, with some great players, a passionate fanbase and it’s really exciting to be a part of it.”
Ollie Horgan told club media: “I’m delighted that Yoyo has joined the club. He’s eager to get going and prove himself back in the Premier. It’s a testament to the support of the 500club that we’re able to bring the likes of Yoyo in who will hopefully be a big player for us in the season ahead. Fans getting behind us is absolutely vital to our success in what will be a savage division."
