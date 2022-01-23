Keith Cowan makes first Drogheda United appearance in Derry draw

Keith Cowan made his first appearance in Drogheda United’s colours on Saturday.

Former Finn Harps captain Cowan, who was unveiled by the Drogs last week, played the first half in a 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Derry City.

Cowan made the move to United Park from Irish League club Dungannon Swifts.

Cowan left Finn Harps in 2019 having had two spells at Finn Park, making 241 appearances.

After spells at Glentoran - where he was an Irish Cup winner in 2020 - and Dungannon, he is back into the League of Ireland.

Dean Williams fired Drogheda into the lead, but Louis Britton, a trialist, equalised for Derry City.

Kevin Doherty, the Drogheda United manager, is delighted to have a player of Cowan’s experience added to his roster.

“I did the homework on what he was doing,” Doherty said.

“When he left Harps, he obviously went to Glentoran and was excellent there.

“It’s his experience, he’s a leader. “He’s someone who has impressed me so much, obviously we had our battles with him over the years and he was always excellent.

“He’s a massive signing. He brings in that experience.”