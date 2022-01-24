Injury worries for Kilmacrennan Celtic ahead of busy week

Injuries to a key trio of players was a cause for concern for Kilmacrennan Celtic manager Gerard McGranaghan in the aftermath of Sunday’s win over Castlefin Celtic.

Kilmacrennan maintained their unbeaten run in the Premier Division and their top-of-the-table status with a 3-2 win at Letterkenny Community Centre.

However, injuries for Paul Bradley, Ryan Shields and Terence Shiels left the worry lines showing on McGranaghan.

While Shiels had to be helped off after jarring a knee, McGranaghan the experienced midfielder could return for next Sunday’s game at Bonagee, although Wednesday’s Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup game against Kildrum Tigers could come too soon.

Shields, the captain, was heading for an x-ray to determine the extent of his damage while Bradley suffered a calf injury.

“We lost some experienced players there,” McGranagan sighed.

“They’re three big players for us, but it’s a chance now for other men to step in. We have a squad there and it made a difference for us today.’

Kilmac have no time to lick the wounds with two big games in the next week.

Goals by James Doherty, Michael McLaughlin and an Aaron O’Hagan own goal helped Kilmac’ to Sunday’s win as they came from behind to take the victory.

McLaughlin put them in front on 73 minutes with a delightful goal.

McGranaghan said: “It was a great goal by ‘Mousey’ to put us ahead. He can always pull one of those out of the bag. He has a great touch about him and a cool head.

“We showed a bit more composure in the second half. We didn’t do that in the first. At 3-1 we were the better team.

“We always knew that the first game back after Christmas would be tough. A win here would have brought Castlefin back into contention, but our boys showed good commitment to come from 1-0 down to win.

“The Christmas break gave us time to get a bit more training done. We trained hard over the last couple of weeks and we were happy to get to that. Hopefully that will stand to us. Every game is hard and when you’re at the top everyone wants to knock you down.”