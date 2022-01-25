Former Harps 'keeper Gallagher joins Irish League club

Ciaran Gallagher in action for Finn Harps against Drogheda United in 2018
Former Finn Harps goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher has signed for Irish League side Ballymena United and could make his debut tonight.
Ballymena are currently in 10th of the 12-team Danske Bank Premiership, five points behind Carrick Rangers, who they play tonight - with Gallagher cleared to play.
Gallagher, 29, from Castlefin, returned to football this season representing Gleneely Colts, where, on his debut in September, he saved two penalties in an impressive 3-1 win at Redcastle in the Strand Hotel Division One of the Inishowen JFL.
That was the former Ireland underage international’s first match since May 2019, when he was part of Ollie Horgan’s Finn Harps team that lost 3-0 at Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.
Gallagher made his Finn Harps debut two days after his 17th birthday, coming on as a substitute for Gavin Cullen against Sport Fingal in the First Division.
