Search

25 Jan 2022

Former Harps 'keeper Gallagher joins Irish League club

The now 29-year-old has been cleared to play and could make his debut tonight - if selected - against Carrick Rangers

Former Harps 'keeper Gallagher joins Irish League club

Ciaran Gallagher in action for Finn Harps against Drogheda United in 2018

Reporter:

Alan Foley

25 Jan 2022 3:10 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Former Finn Harps goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher has signed for Irish League side Ballymena United and could make his debut tonight.

Ballymena are currently in 10th of the 12-team Danske Bank Premiership, five points behind Carrick Rangers, who they play tonight - with Gallagher cleared to play.

Gallagher, 29, from Castlefin, returned to football this season representing Gleneely Colts, where, on his debut in September, he saved two penalties in an impressive 3-1 win at Redcastle in the Strand Hotel Division One of the Inishowen JFL.

Ciaran Gallagher is back between the posts - saving two penalties on his debut

That was the former Ireland underage international’s first match since May 2019, when he was part of Ollie Horgan’s Finn Harps team that lost 3-0 at Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Gallagher made his Finn Harps debut two days after his 17th birthday, coming on as a substitute for Gavin Cullen against Sport Fingal in the First Division.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media