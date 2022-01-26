Search

26 Jan 2022

Carl McHugh returns after injury scare

The Lettermacaward man had a concussion scare earlier this month, but played the full 90 minutes at the weekend.

Carl McHugh

Carl McHugh playing for ATK Mohun Bagan

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

26 Jan 2022 8:13 AM

Carl McHugh was back in the ATK Mohun Bagan team on Sunday for their Indian Super League game against Odisha.

The Lettermacaward man played the full 90 minutes of the scoreless draw at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Earlier this month, McHugh had a concussion scare when he was taken away by ambulance after a clash of heads with Bart Ogbeche during a game against Hyderabad.

McHugh received treatment in hospital, but was discharged the following day.

At the time of the injury, it was reported that the Donegal man had difficulty breathing properly.

McHugh moved to India in 2019 having been at Motherwell previously.

McHugh almost created a late winner for ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday, but Prabir Das fired wide after latching onto the former Reading player’s pass.

ATK Mohun Bagan has several chances, but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

They face East Bengal on Saturday afternoon.

