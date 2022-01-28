Search

28 Jan 2022

Ciara Grant signs for Rangers

The Letterkenny native was part of Shelbourne's Women's National League title winning squad

Ciara Grant unveiled as player by Rangers Women.

Reporter:

Alan Foley

28 Jan 2022 12:14 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ciara Grant has made the return to full-time football by joining Rangers Women from Shelbourne.

Grant is a qualified doctor, graduating from UCD in 2017, but the Letterkenny native is willing to put her medical career on hold to maintain her position in the Republic of Ireland squad, having been recalled last year.

She joins another Donegal woman, St Johnston native and Celtic midfielder Tyler Toland, in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Finding her love for football again is just what the doctor ordered for Grant

“I’ve made that transition where it’s football before work,” Grant told DonegalLive in November. “I just pushed myself as best I could last year during Covid.

“There is so much competition in the Ireland squad. A lot of those players are professionals and they’re so good; I just want to keep improving and get back into that team again."

