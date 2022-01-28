Search

28 Jan 2022

Friel hits the sport as Mulroy edge a final of inches with Rosses

Mulroy College defeated Rosses Community School on penalties at Letterkenny Community Centre

Mulroy College celebrate winning the FAI Schools Senior B Girls Ulster Cup final.

Chris McNulty

28 Jan 2022 4:11 PM

The nerves jangled on a cool February morning on the Pearse Road as Mulroy College held their nerve to overcome Rosses Community School in the FAI Schools Senior B Girls Ulster Cup final.

Rosses Community School 0 Mulroy College 0

(After extra time, Mulroy College win 3-1 on pens)

It was close to the finish, but it was all over when Mulroy’s Rachel Friel stepped up for the decisive spot kick at Letterkenny Community Centre.

Claire Diver, an outfield player, was put into nets for the shoot-out and, having saved from Megan McLaughlin, it looked a masterstroke by Rosses. Diver got a hand to Friel’s effort, but there was enough purchase on the kick to take it home - and seal the silverware for Mulroy.

After a scoreless contest that went all the way through extra time without the deadlock broken.

McLaughlin was thwarted by Diver with the first of the penalties before Rhianna McCready fired against the crossbar.

Lauren Doherty and Tara Geoghegan were successful before Kelsee Fay and Diver were denied.

Caitlin Heraghty converted for Mulroy and when Leah McLauhglin saved from Ellie McGarvey, it was all down to Friel - and the midfielder secured the prize and a spot in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Chances were at a premium from the outset, with Heraghty trying her luck from distance during an early period of Mulroy dominance.

Late in the first half, Leah Rolland fired off a post as Mulroy went closer still to the opener.

Rosses, who overcame St Columba’s College, Stranorlar, in their semi-final, found openings few against a resolute Mulro.

Aoife McGee did manage to wriggle free but, just when it seemed as if the attacker was about to break the deadlock, McLaughlin was alert to the danger.

Rosses goalkeeper Emily Croke made a strong save at her near post from Kelsee Fay. The Bonagee United midfielder broke free but the angle was ever tightening and Croke was equal to her attempt.

The clock was ticking rapidly towards its conclusion when McGee went close again, but McLaughlin was out swiftly to save.

Maria Ryan’s Mulroy needed penalties to get past Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair in their semi-final and there was almost an air of inevitability when referee Vincent McLoughlin called full-time.

A cagey extra-time couldn’t throw up a winner, leaving it to the 12-yard lottery again. Mulroy’s numbers came up and their season continues.

Mulroy College have previously tasted SFAI glory and they can begin to dream again.

Rosses Community School: Emily Croke; Ella McBride Tara Geoghegan (half-time), Emma Maloney, Ellie Ward, Claire Diver; Rhianna McCready, Leah Duffy, Annie De Hora (Aoibhinn McElroy 4), Ulita Boyle (Aoife McGee 32); Aine Bonner, Ellie McGarvey. 

Mulroy College: Leah McLaughlin; Aoife Sweeney, Meabh McAteer, Caitlin Heraghty, Marie Kerr; Kelsee Fay, Anna McFadden (Rachel Friel 36), Aoife Gibbons, Leah Rolland (Lauren Doherty 40); Emma Price, Megan McLaughlin.

Referee: Vincent McLoughlin.

