29 Jan 2022

Tourish on target as Finn Harps draw with Cork City in friendly

Conor Tourish scored for Harps in a 1-1 draw at Abbotstown

Conor Tourish scored for Finn Harps as they drew with Cork City

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

29 Jan 2022 6:15 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Conor Tourish scored his first Finn Harps goal in a pre-season friendly draw with Cork City.

Finn Harps 1

Cork City 1

The 26-year-old signed from Letterkenny Rovers recently and he bagged the opening goal in the drawn encounter, which was played behind closed doors at Abbotstown.

Tourish riffled home in the 19th minute to give Ollie Horgan’s Harps the lead.

Harps held out in front until Cian Murphy earned Cork City a draw in the final ten minutes.

Tourish previously spent five seasons on the books of Derry City, but his time at the Candystripes ended up beset by injury and he returned to Letterkenny Rovers.

In March 2019, Tourish was one of the nominees for the FAI’s Intermediate Player of the Year having excelled at the 2018 FAI Intermediate Interprovincial Tournament for the Ulster Senior League’s representative side.

Tourish subsequently signed for Institute, but was coaxed back to Leckview Park by Danny McConnell.

