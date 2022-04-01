Penalty heartbreak as Abbey VS, Donegal Town lose out to Rice College in All-Ireland semi-final

The Abbey VS team pictured before the semi-final
Abbey VS, Donegal Town bowed out of the Tom Ticher All-Ireland competition (U-17) when they went down 3-2 on penalties to Rice College, Westport at Ray McSharry Park, Sligo.
Abbey VS 2
Rice College 2
(Rice College won 3-2 on pens)
It was a sickening way to lose with Abbey missing their first two penalties while Rice College converted their first two. David Monaghan and Aaron McGrory converted while Abbey VS 'keeper Peadar Shallow saved the fourth Rice College spot kick.
But the game was decided when Abbey missed their fifth kick which left the Mayo college winners on the day.
Overall, it was a very entertaining and closely contested game with Rice College the much bigger side physically. But in terms of skill, Abbey VS held the edge with 14-year-old Turlough Carr outstanding at left back.
Robbie Murphy was almost in but his touch past the 'keeper went wide while Seanan Carr had an effort that went over.
Both sides had chances in the opening minutes but it was Rice College who took the lead when Cian Halpin got in behind the Abbey defence to fire home on 31 minutes.
The Donegal Town boys had claims for a hand ball immediately after when Seanan Carr crossed. It got worse for the Donegal side when they failed to clear a corner and Adam Nugent headed back across goal and Noah Massey couldn't miss from a yard out.
Kevin Muldoon heads the ball forward for Abbey in McSharry Park
Abbey were given a lifeline a minute from the break when he chased down a pass back and blocked the 'keeper's clearance into the net.
Abbey were back level 17 minutes into the second half when a great ball from Jake Graham over the top found Robbie Murphy and he cleverly chipped the advancing keeper.
Both sides had chances with Abbey's best chance coming when a Daniel McIntyre effort was fumbled by the Rice 'keeper but his crossbar saved him.
ABBEY VS, DONEGAL: Peadar Shallow, Aaron McGrory, Turlough Carr, Reuben Amoo, Jake Graham, David Monaghan, Kevin Muldoon, Coalan Sweeney, Seanan Carr, Ruair McLaughlin, Robbie Murphy. Substitutes: Matthew McGinty, Daniel McIntyre, Kernan Deignan, Eoghan Gallagher, Aron Carr.
RICE COLLEGE, WESTPORT: Conor Meaney, Noah Massey, Cillian McGing, Conor Reynolds, Conor Kelly, Lorcan Silke, Cian Gill, Fionn O'Hora, Adam Nugent, Conor Cannon, Cian Halpin. Substitutes: Fionn O'Ruain, Daniel O'Malley, Killian McTaggart, Sean Gannon, Evan Durkan.
REFEREE: John Barry (Sligo)
Matthew McGinty sends Abbey VS on the attack against Rice College
