Search

03 Apr 2022

Donegal Schoolboys League 2007s advance after derby win

A 4-0 aggregate win over Inishowen seals Donegal Schoolboys League's passage

Donegal Schoolboys League 2007s advance after derby win

Donegal Schoolboys League 2007s who defeated Inishowen

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

03 Apr 2022 3:21 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal Schoolboys League 2007s advanced to the next phase of the SFAI Inter-League competition thanks to a clinical dispatch of their derby rivals Inishowen on Friday evening.

Inishowen Schoolboys League 0

Donegal Schoolboys League 3

(Donegal win 4-0 on aggregate)

Matthew McGeechan, Caolan Duffy and Hayden Gault scored the goals at Maginn Park as the Donegal boys booked their tickets to the next round.

Three more golds for Donegal juvenile athletes in Athlone

Riona Doherty and Joseph Gillespie of Finn Valley AC along with Lifford-Strabane AC’s Ashleigh McArdle won golds at the National Juvenile Indoor Championships

Donegal got off to the best possible start when McGeechan lobbed home from 20 yards in the ninth minute.

Just three minutes later, Donegal doubled the lead. McGeechan, Liam McGinley and Peter Carragher all combined and when McGinley was taken down the referee had no option but to point to the spot.

Duffy stepped up to tuck home the penalty.

Jack Glapa was denied just before half time and Glapa saw a 63rd minute penalty saved as Donegal kept up the pressure.

However, Tiernan Callaghan slipped through for Gault four minutes from the end to seal the deal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media