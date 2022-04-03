Donegal Schoolboys League 2007s advance after derby win

Donegal Schoolboys League 2007s who defeated Inishowen
Donegal Schoolboys League 2007s advanced to the next phase of the SFAI Inter-League competition thanks to a clinical dispatch of their derby rivals Inishowen on Friday evening.
Inishowen Schoolboys League 0
Donegal Schoolboys League 3
(Donegal win 4-0 on aggregate)
Matthew McGeechan, Caolan Duffy and Hayden Gault scored the goals at Maginn Park as the Donegal boys booked their tickets to the next round.
Donegal got off to the best possible start when McGeechan lobbed home from 20 yards in the ninth minute.
Just three minutes later, Donegal doubled the lead. McGeechan, Liam McGinley and Peter Carragher all combined and when McGinley was taken down the referee had no option but to point to the spot.
Duffy stepped up to tuck home the penalty.
Jack Glapa was denied just before half time and Glapa saw a 63rd minute penalty saved as Donegal kept up the pressure.
However, Tiernan Callaghan slipped through for Gault four minutes from the end to seal the deal.
Enumerators will return to collect the completed forms starting from April 4 and no later than May 6
Inishowen group annoyed at Green Party leader's decision to renew gold and silver prospecting licences
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.