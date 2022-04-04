Gavin Mulreany handed first Finn Harps start against Drogheda United

Gavin Mulreany joined Finn Harps from Donegal Town FC in the close season
Former Donegal minor goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany will make his first start for Finn Harps in tonight's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with Drogheda United, kick-off 8pm.
The former Donegal Town FC goalkeeper joined Ollie Horgan's side in the close season and comes in for Mark Anthony McGinley, who is serving a one-match suspension having been sent off in the 3-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.
Here's the Harps team
Our Starting XI for tonight's clash with Drogheda United!— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) April 4, 2022
Gavin Mulreany comes in for his debut. Connolly, Mahdy and Slevin start with Carrillo and Alkan dropping to the bench while Webster is out with a knock.
Barry McNamee takes the armband.
Come on the Harps!#UTH ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hNsw1Dyhfb
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.