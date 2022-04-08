High-flying Derry City next up for Finn Harps

Whether it was one point gained or two lost, Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says it’s too early to tell.

One thing for sure is that a win over Drogheda United would’ve seen Harps leapfrog their opponents on the night into eighth place in the Premier Division. With little more than 20 seconds of the four minutes of injury time remaining, Yoyo Mahdy was six yards out having been found by Bastien Hery and with the goal yawning looked set to give the hosts a first home win of the campaign.

However, Long somehow kept it out with a point-black save, Beforehand, both sides had led, with James Clarke putting the visitors one up before Eric McWoods and Mahdy turned things around. With five minutes left, Ryan Brennan managed to squeeze in an equaliser before Long’s heroics.

“They were the better side until they went 1-0 up,” Horgan said afterwards. “When we went 2-1 up we were probably the better side in that interval, then they took over for almost all the second half and it was only when we equalised that we went again. While we probably had more goal chances than they had, they had more possession than we had. The concession of the late equaliser is the disappointing part, but overall, you can’t really fault or criticise the result either.”

Gavin Mulreany made his debut for Harps, while Rob Slevin started for the first time, with Mark Anthony McGinley suspended having been sent off against Shamrock Rovers and captain Dave Webster was missing with a knock.

On Saturday, with an earlier kick-off time of 5:30pm, Harps are home again, with top-of-the-table Derry City making the short journey.

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ team won 2-0 at UCD on Monday, to continue their excellent start to the season. Goals from Will Patching and Ramelton’s Ronan Boyce moved the Candystripes six points clear.

“In more recent years we tried to bridge the gap with Derry, and we did to an extent,” Horgan added. “There wasn’t a huge amount between us in the last couple of years in that we won our fair share and they won their fair share.

“There was only a goal in it in the last few seasons. Before that we were on the end of a few hidings against them. But I think what they have added both on and off the pitch and what we have lost on and off the pitch – there’s a gap again, and I think the supporters need to be realistic.

“It will take a savage effort on Saturday to try and get something out of them. It's hard to see weaknesses with them; I haven’t actually watched them live all year but what Ruaidhri has put together; Alan Reynolds is up there with them, they are very, very shrewd individuals and what they have taken back to Derry, players who were there before.

"And they have Brandon Kavanagh who everyone wanted, they have Matty Smith who everybody wanted. There’s a list and you could keep going on top of what’s there, including Shane McEleney that was with us before.

“They are up on top for a reason, they are six points clear for a reason, and it’s just trying to manage expectations that this is a Derry side who have maybe strengthened, while we are a Finn Harps team who are starting again, if that might make sense. We went back to the drawing board in the off-season so it could take time, I’m not trying to buy time.

“I’ve done my time if that makes sense, but I just need the supporters, who were brilliant against Drogheda, to be brilliant on Saturday to keep us in the game, should we go behind or should we go ahead.

“The tables have turned a little bit as regards Derry and it’s a compliment to them. We have kicked on and we’re pressing the reset button, but let’s see what happens on Saturday.”