UCD's Jack Keaney coming of age ahead of first Showgrounds return

Jack Keaney captained UCD to promotion to the Premier Division last season
When creating his own path in his sporting career, Jack Keaney has never been a man to look back and reflect on the past. His main ambition was to always keep moving forward.
And that exact feeling will be shown tonight when the 23-year-old Maths & Biology student leads his UCD team out against his former club Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds, where Keaney has experienced some of his fondest memories in his short footballing career. Keaney has played 54 times for the Bit O’Red between January 2016 and July 2019 - after coming through the underage ranks - scoring six goals.
“We actually have been really happy with our performances,” he adds. “There’s been a chance here and a mistake there, but it’s hard coming up to the pace of full-time teams. The one thing we’ve been lacking is trying to create clear-cut chances, but the key about this league is, if you go on a run by winning games, you build up momentum and go flying up the division.”
In all, Keaney knows he is no longer the 17-year-old that first signed for Rovers in 2016. He feels he has taken the role of captain of a Premier Division club in his stride, hoping it will lead to a victory tonight against his former team.
“When I was at Sligo, I was probably the youngest player on the team, and you could fall onto senior players for a bit of guidance when you needed it,” Keaney says. “Whereas in UCD we are all of similar age and we all have to take equal responsibility. But more so now that I’m captain and I have to lead by example and make sure I’m doing things right before I drive all the boys forward. I hope everyone sees that tonight.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.