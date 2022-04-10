Watch: Finn Harps' Barry McNamee says derby loss to Derry is ‘tough to take’

Barry McNamee lined out for Finn Harps against Derry City
Barry McNamee said recovery is key in a busy fixture schedule his Finn Harps side are currently going through in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.
Harps were beaten 2-1 against Derry at Finn Park on Saturday evening in their third fixture in just nine days and next week they’ve three in eight, with trips to both Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic on successive Fridays either side of Sligo Rovers’ visit to the Twin Towns on Easter Monday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.