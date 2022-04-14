Search

14 Apr 2022

Harps manager Horgan: ‘It’s our biggest challenge but we’re not done for yet’

This time last year there were flirtatious notions of Europe as Harps headed to Dalymount - now all the talk is of endurance

Harps manager Horgan: ‘It’s our biggest challenge but we’re not done for yet’

Dawson Devoy of Bohemians an Barry McNamee of Finn Harps last May

Reporter:

Alan Foley

14 Apr 2022 1:28 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Just shy of a year ago, Adam Foley cupped his hands to his ears to a group of Derry City supporters who had shown commendable ingenuity to watch the north-west derby amid lockdown by scaling the old red-brick exterior wall on Brandywell Row for a peek.

Foley’s last minute goal had given Finn Harps their first ever win in the Premier Division at their rivals’ ground and although the response from the locals wasn’t the most complimentary, little did anyone care. It marked the end of a very decent first quarter to the campaign where Harps picked up 14 points from their first nine fixtures.

“We’ll be happy enough to get to Kilkee,” was manager Ollie Horgan’s response when he was asked if he thought his side were paving their way to European qualification, making reference to the small seaside town in Clare, with the horse-shoe shaped bay protected by the Duggerna Rocks he had holidayed in as a child who grew up in Galway to a Limerick mother.

Pouring some water on the fire, he suggested that all he was thinking about was Harps’ next fixture, away to Bohemians at Dalymount Park, where his side “needed to be on it” or they could face a thumping.

Reports: Donegal Youth League gets underway

The Donegal Youth League kicked off on Wednesday evening with wins for Gweedore Celtic, Bonagee United, Drumbar United, Kilmacrennan Celtic, Keadue Rovers and Milford United


Horgan has often been accused of downplaying Harps. But that following Saturday as he headed for the dressing rooms with his side 3-0 down in the sunshine in Phibsborough, with Ali Coote netting a first-half brace for the hosts after Ross Tierney had given Keith Long’s side a 14th minute lead, his post-match feelings from Derry were shown to be accurate. Assistant manager Paul Hegarty stressed that three intervals substitutions were enough, with Horgan so dissatisfied he considered changing five. Harps ended up losing 4-0.

“They destroyed us last year,” Horgan recalled this week, although his side did fare much better on their second visit to the home of Irish football, surviving a first half onslaught to post a notable 2-0 victory with Ethan Boyle and Daniel Hawkins scoring a week before Halloween.

‘Someone could get seriously hurt’ warn Donegal Schoolboys’ League

An email circulated to clubs told of some of the incidents in recent weeks, saying: 'Parents running onto the pitch, disturbing scenes after games, parents keeping the ball to waste time at an U-12 game'


This year, Harps have six points, a fine 3-0 victory at Shelbourne and three draws, to show for their first series of fixtures. Last Saturday, in a scoreline reversal to that when Foley scored at the Brandywell, they were beaten 2-1 by Derry City, with Cameron McJannett and Will Patching goals, before a late Filip Mihaljevic in reply, which enabled Ruaidhrí Higgins' side to re-establish a six-point margin at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Only three players - goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley, captain Dave Webster and Barry McNamee - started last Saturday and in Dalymount last May. The endeavor shown by the new recruits has been commendable, but McNamee, like his manager, says it’s time to move on from ‘moral victories’.

“We have to move on as quickly as we can,” the midfielder said last week. “Last year we beat all the top teams, whereas this year there hasn’t been that many upsets. The new players are all top men and they come in and work as hard as anyone. You can’t use that as an excuse any more though, the first round of fixtures is over and we’re second bottom so we need to get points on the table and saying about new players is not an excuse any more.”



Bohemians is the first of three fixtures in eight days for Horgan’s team, with Sligo Rovers due at Finn Park on Easter Monday before another journey to the capital on Friday to play St Patrick’s Athletic. Harps have no definite absentees as yet, although they will decide in certain cases on whether some might be better to wait until Monday.

“We’ve played all the teams now and it’s every bit as difficult as we had envisioned before the season started,” Horgan added. “For now, all we’re looking at is Bohemians and they’re improving all the time. They won 1-0 at Sligo Rovers last Tuesday week and were very impressive, scoring one and they could’ve had a few more but for Ed McGinty in the Sligo goal.

“Yes it’s tough. Looking back there’s games that we could’ve done better in and then there’s ones that might’ve been worse. We do, though, when all is said and done, need to get better. There’s no easy fixture in this division and the first set of games has shown that. This is as big a challenge as I’ve faced in nine years here but we’re certainly not done for yet.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media