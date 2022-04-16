Dykes speaks out on wisdom of holding Monday games

Finn Harps assistant manager Gavin Dykes has questioned the wisdom of having matches for clubs on Mondays - given the short turnaround and pressure on players.

Harps drew 2-2 away to Bohemians on Monday, and now must prepare for a home game with Sligo Rovers on Monday.

“I have to question playing Friday and then playing Monday in this league,” he said.

“We’re part-time, it is definitely giving the full-time teams an advantage. Whether people like it or not, that is the truth of it.”

“It’s very, very hard. Everytime we play on a Friday and then a Monday we pick up injuries, and we have to play again the following Friday. It’s an awful ask,” he stated.

Dykes’ thoughts on Mondays have surfaced before and many feel that there are enough alternative dates available in the calendar to get all the fixtures played. Indeed, there are those who would feel it would even be better to scrap the short summer break and play additional games during that period.

Reflecting on the game, Dykes was full of credit for the team and how they had responded after the early dismissal of Eric McWoods.

“You have to give the guys great credit. We came with a game plan and that went out the window after a few minutes. We dug in and kept going and we knew they would come at us in the second half.”

After penalties for both sides had seen the score at 1-1, Dykes maintained that Ethan Boyle was fouled in the build up for Bohs’ second goal from Ali Cootes.

And when they went down to nine men (Ryan Rainey got a second yellow card) as the game went into stoppage time, it certainly looked to be all over.

But the fact that Harps had not conceded a third meant they were still in the game, and Mark Timlin’s goal at the death to make it 2-2 was understandably celebrated with sheer delight.

“I’m delighted for Mark,” Dykes said,

“He’s been out for a long time. He’s trained really hard, and he had a great pre-season, but it was touch and go whether he would play tonight, and he has certainly given us something to think about.

He also heaped praise on boss Ollie Horgan and the spirit and battling qualities that have been instilled in the side.

“We have played Bohs twice now (both games ended in draws) and no disrespect, we would love their budget. It could be a big point come the end of the season,” he commented.