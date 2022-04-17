Search

17 Apr 2022

Campbell goal clinches League and Cup double for Aileach Reserves

In a final of few clear-cut chances, it was David Campbell who struck the only goal for Aileach Reserves against Clonmany Reserves in the Charlie O'Donnell Cup final

Campbell goal clinches League and Cup double for Aileach Reserves

Aileach FC Reserves with the Charlie O'Donnell Cup final at Maginn Park

Reporter:

Diarmuid O'Brien

17 Apr 2022 7:50 PM

As expected this was a close fought encounter on Saturday evening, with David Campbell’s goal sealing the Charlie O'Donnell Cup for Aileach Reserves against Clonmany Reserves.

Aileach Res 1
Clonmany Res 0

With the Strand Hotel Division 1 title already in the bag, it made for a double. Clonmnay started well and on six minutes a looping Steve Harkin cross was headed over at the back post by Dessie Doherty.

Aileach responded and Conor Gallaghers corner from the right glanced off the face of the crossbar before being cleared to safety.

Mark McLaughlin of Clonmany saw his free-kick deflected onto the roof of the net as the half ended scoreless. There was far more action in the second half which began with Aileach’s Darren Bradley cutting inside from the left and shooting over the bar from 25 yards.

The first clear chance of the game came to Clonmany on 50 minutes when a superb Martin Doherty free found Philip Devlin whose diving header cannoned off the legs of a defender and out for a corner.

The Clonmany Shamrock Reserves squad ahead of the Charlie O'Donnell Cup final

Aileach responded and a crunching Gareth McElroy tackle in midfield saw him send Anthony Doherty clear on the left. Doherty advanced into the area and fired across Kieran Friel but Devlin got back to block and clear.

Midway through the half Clonmany had another good chance from Doherty’s deep corner kick but Brian Doherty headed wide from close range.

The breakthrough arrived for Aileach on 68 minutes after a superb run from McElroy on the right hand side took him into the area past two defenders before squaring the ball to David Campbell to slide home from six yards for an excellent goal.
Clonmany tried to respond immediately when Mark McLaughlin cut in from the left and unleashed a powerful effort which flew inches past Sean McGuinness’s left hand post with the keeper scrambling across his line.

McElroy at the other end tried his luck from distance but his effort flew over the bar as play swung from end to end. Clonmany had a final chance to snatch a draw from another Doherty corner when Devlins header was superbly saved right on the line by McGuinness and Aileach complete a league and cup double.

Captains Raymond McDaid Clonmany (left) and Anthony Doherty Aileach ahead of Charlie O Donnell Cup final 

MAN OF THE MATCH
As always there were contenders on both sides with Martin Doherty, Mark McLaughlin and Steve Harkin prominent for the runners up while experienced Cathal McElhinney and Damien Barr gave nothing away at the heart of the Aileach defence. But the award goes to hard running midfielder Gareth McElroy who continually drove his side forward, was a constant threat and superbly set up the winning goal.

