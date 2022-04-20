Jodie Loughrey hits the net again for Ireland Under-16s

Jodie Loughrey
Jodie Loughrey scored again for the Republic of Ireland Under-16s on Tuesday.
The Buncrana woman netted in an 8-0 hammering of hosts Malta at a Development Tournament.
Loughrey also hit the net in a 4-0 win over Lebanon at the weekend and it has been a good week for the Girls in Green, who overcame Turkey 4-0 last Thursday.
Loughrey played the full game on Tuesday as Ireland claimed a big win.
Lia O’Leary bagged a hat-trick for Tom Elmes’s side while Grace Flanagan netted twice with Fianna Bradley and Aoibhe Fleming also on the mark.
Loughrey plays for the Donegal Women’s League in the Under-17 Women’s National League and is also looking forward to the FAI Schools Under-17 final with Scoil Mhuire.
