Donegal Youth League: Bonagee, Drumbar, Gweedore Celtic make it two wins from two

There was a full programme of action in the Donegal Youth League on Wednesday evening with plenty of goals across the games. Here's a full round-up of the action.

Drumbar United 6-0 Gweedore United

Drumbar started the game on the front foot and within four minutes took the lead through a Josh McCrea header.

Drumbar got their second goal in the 20th minute through a shot from John Bell.

Drumbar got their third goal some good play sent John Bell through to slot home.

Robbie Murphy then a penalty, but soon after scored from the edge of the box to make it 4-0.

Murphy got another chance to score from the penalty spot and made no mistake.

Kiernan Degnan struck a great shot into the corner to make it 6-0 on the night. Gweedore kept going and could have scored at the end but for a great save from Conor Gillespie.



Letterkenny Rovers 4 Ballyraine 2

Letterkenny Rovers came from behind to defeat Ballyraine 4-2 in an incident-packed encounter at Leckview Park.

Rovers did take the lead on 8 minutes when Faolan Gibson slotted home after Ballyraine goalkeeper Mark Margey did well to save Aaron Temple’s intiitial shot.

The home side had chances to add to their lead through Oisin Duffy, Sam Harvey and Luke Parke but found Margey in imperious form while Ballyraines main threat came from Danny Hall who was narrowly wide on a couple of occasions.

Ethan Doherty came close for Rovers while Harry Winfield was just wide with a free kick for Ballyraine

The game was turned on its head in a five-minute period before halftime when Padraig Hughes levelled for Ballyraine after an incisive throughball from Hall before Hall finished the move just before halftime to fire his side in front after some neat wing play from Ruairi Kavanagh.

Rovers were fired up upon the restart and levelled on 48 minutes when the lively Oisin Duffy sent Temple away and when his shot was stopped by Margey, Duffy was on hand to fire home from the edge of the area.

Both sides had chances before Rovers went ahead on 67 minutes when Gibson fired home starting and finishing the move which saw him combining with Temple.

The drama was only beginning as Rovers were awarded a penalty on 80 minutes for a foul on Sam Harvey but his penalty was well saved by Margey in the visitors goal and in the ensuing aftermath Ballyraine were reduced to ten men with Harry Winfield having received his second yellow.

Letterkenny were awarded another penalty in their very next attack when Luke Parke was upended in the area and Harvey then saw his second penalty saved by Margey.

Ballyraine tried hard in vain for an equaliser but Rovers were awarded yet another penalty on 87 minutes when Aaron Temple was hauled down in the box and this time they ensured the win when Gibson completed his hat-trick stroking home the penalty with consummate ease.



Bonagee United 2 Ballybofey United 0

On a great evening for football at Dry Arch Park, Bonagee and Ballybofey cancelled each other out in the first half. Both defences were resilient and gave few chances in a half played at a frantic pace

The start of the second half seen Bonagee start to dominate the ball and whilst Ballybofey battled hard, the gaps eventually started to appear.

After a good phase of possession, Bonagee worked the ball in behind the Ballybofey defence which lead them to concede their third corner of the second half. A delightful corner from Josh Maxwell found its way through to the on-rushing Noah Barret who made no mistake with a strong header to give Bonagee the lead on 62 minutes.

The reaction from Ballybofey was strong and their striker Daithi McMahon who caused the Bonagee’s defence issues all night, controlled a high ball on the edge the box and rifled a left shot just over the Bonagee bar.

Bonagee continued to keep a strong tempo to their play and with 15 minutes left Adam Carr won the ball on the edge of the Ballybofey area and slip a pass through to Josh Maxwell, who made no mistake from 12 yards out to give Bonagee their second goal.



Keadue Rovers Youths 0 Gweedore Celtic Youths 1

Keadue youths were defeated in this local derby by Gweedore Celtic in the second round of league fixtures in Central Park on Wednesday night.

Keadue did get the first meaningful chance of the game on eleven minutes, when Liam Boyle shot just right of the far post. One minute after however, Gweedore were ahead when a ball into the box was not dealt with by the home defence and Cathal De Burca nipped in at the far post to make it 1-0.

Keadue responded very well and a good run by Aidan Brennan on fifteen almost led to a leveller.

A few minutes later, Jack Ward in the home defence had to be on his toes to poke wide at the near post. By twenty minutes, Keadue were gaining lots of possession but the final ball was just lacking and it was mostly long range efforts they had to rely on.

Jack Ward had a free kick comfortably saved on thirty two minutes. The visitors had a good closing spell to the first half with De Burca again causing problems, with his shot well saved by Cormac Hanlon.

Just before half time, a good run by Aidan Brennan found Oran Fallon, who just couldn't connect with a cross from the left. The home side continued in the same vein at the start of the second half with Oran Fallon hitting a couple of long range efforts. Cathal De Burca was once again close on fifty minutes as Gweedore were proving dangerous on the break despite limited possession.

Keadue's best chance came on fifty three minutes, when Michael Curran hit the post and Oran Fallon was over with the rebound. With Gweedore remaining a threat on the break, both Pauric Winters and Cathal De Burca were winning some breaking ball and De Burca was again close just after the hour but Jack Ward blocked the close range shot.

The home side really piled on the pressure in the last twenty with the majority of possession but just couldn't work the keeper. Aidan Brennan, Liam Boyle and Fallon again all had efforts but nothing was falling for them. In the eightieth minute, a breakaway by Gweedore led to Pauric Winters being fouled and a penalty awarded. Up stepped Winters but Cormac Hanlon in the Keadue nets saved well.



Milford United 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic 0

A tight tense encounter between two sides who had won on opening day.

A draw a fair result in what was hard-fought game.



Drumkeen United 2 Mulroy-Fanad 1

Drumkeen United u18s beat Mulroy-Fanad 2-1 in a game that could have went any way towards the end of the match.

Drumkeen were much the better side throughout the match but failed to finish several chances which could have come back to haunt them in the last few minutes as Mulroy through everything into trying to salvage a point from the match.

Drumkeen were two goals ahead at half time thanks to Sam McKnight who missed an earlier chance to open his account.

Drumkeen continued to dominate the second half but failed to kill off the match.

In the last 10 minutes the Mulroy goalkeeper escaped with only a yellow card having handled the ball outside the box staying on the pitch, to later, save a penalty from Sam McKnight and then saving excellently from Jamie O’Donnell as Drumkeen tried to close out the game.

However Drumkeen left the door open for Mulroy who put several long range frees into the Drumkeen box but the Drumkeen goalkeeper showed safe hands throughout the match and dealt with the threat comfortably.



FIXTURES

Wednesday April 27th, 6.30pm



Ballyraine v Milford United

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Drumbar United

Gweedore United v Bonagee United

Ballybofey United v Drumkeen United

Mulroy-Fanad v Gweedore Celtic

Letterkenny Rovers v Keadue Rovers