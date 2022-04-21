Search

21 Apr 2022

Cloud nine: Cockhill in touching distance of USL title

A win over Derry City Reserves on Sunday would secure a ninth successive USL title for Cockhill

Cockhill defeat former winners to seal Intermediate Cup quarter-final spot

Cockhill Celtic can seal the USL title on Sunday.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

21 Apr 2022 4:46 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Cockhill Celtic are on the cusp of an unprecedented ninth successive Ulster Senior League title.

Gavin Cullen’s men can seal the deal on Sunday with victory over Derry City Reserves at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Ground (kick-off 2pm).

Cockhill have been the dominant force in the local intermediate scene since winning the crown in 2013.

Cullen, first as a goalkeeper and manager since taking over from Donal O’Brien in 2015, has been there all the way. So, too, have Oisin McColgan, Mark Moran and Jimmy Bradley.

“I don’t think it will be looked at for a few years what we’ve really done,” Cullen told the Inish Times.

“There was one stage there where we went four seasons unbeaten. We have only lost one League game this season. At the height, we’ve only lost about ten league games in all of that time. It’s phenomenal.

“You have to set standards. Players set their own standards and the management do too. Anyone who comes in and doesn’t follow that, they don’t last long. They have come in and bought into it well.”

Premier Division uncertainty as Keadue Rovers set to lodge appeal

The Central Park club are expected to appeal a decision to dock them four points and award wins to Glenea United and Kilmacrennan Celtic

The legendary Fanad United side of the 1990s won six on the trot before Finn Harps Reserves won the prize in 1999.

Cockhill have gone to new heights with their ownership of the silverware.

“Winning the League is the aim every season,” Cullen said.

“That’s the same for every team. There’s no doubt we want to win it. We set out to be the best team.

“It’s a testament to what we have done to keep that level of consistency. To keep at that level week-in, week-out is a testament to everyone who has become involved. They keep the levels, the standards, the commitment.”

A 4-0 defeat at Bonagee United, their title rivals, at Dry Arch Park before Christmas was a bump in the road, but Cockhill won the corresponding home game 3-0.

Cullen believes that the secret to Cockhill’s success lays with the personnel.

He said: “We have good players and they come to us to achieve and to win. Some come to get a platform and others come after coming back from senior football to get going. As a group, we’re all here to try and achieve and be involved in the business end.

“The last game we played, the average age was 22. It’s a new group bar a few of us.

“This group is setting their own standards, but people might not realise what they’re doing. It’s a bit like that Fanad United team; they’re almost more revered now than they were when they were winning things.”

Cockhill are down Oisin McColgan, Laurence Toland, Jack Doherty and Ronan ‘Newman’ Doherty for this weekend’s game.

The season has felt somewhat stop-start for the defending champions in spite of their presence in cup competitions.

“It feels like it has been impossible to get momentum,” Cullen said. “We came back early, last June, because of our involvement in the FAI Cup and we’re still going. By the time we finish this season we’ll have played 29 competitive games.

“It has been tight this season. We went to Monaghan twice and won 1-0, we beat Harps 3-2 when we were 2-1 down in the last minute and we had a big battle with Derry to win 2-1 at Maginn Park.

“We have played Derry four times this season and each time they’ve had senior players on. They do that more against us than anyone.

“They have been excellent and their under-19s have some fantastic players. They’re always a test.

“We have to go and do a job on Sunday. There’s no point chatting about winning Leagues and then getting egg on your face. We need to be right and we need to go beat Derry City."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media