Fanad United seal promotion to Premier Division

Fanad United clinched promotion to the Premier Division thanks to an impressive victory over Drumoghill at The Moss.

Drumoghill 0

Fanad United 3

Seamus Coyle and Kealan Mc Elwaine both scored in the second half after Eddie O’Reilly had given the visitors the lead at half time.

Although Drumoghill never made it easy for them, Fanad United were deserving winners.

They opened the scoring in the first half when O’Reilly raced onto a long ball to beat Duffy.

Fanad had to withstand periods of pressure from the hosts with Peter Mc Glynn and Liam O’Donnell both going close although the lively O’Reilly was always a threat for the visitors.

Enda Coll almost doubled the lead for Fanad on the stroke of half-time when he volleyed over the bar after a deep cross from Declan O’Donnell.

The game remained in the balance until the hour mark as both sides pressed for the next goal.

Karolus Rodgers was impressive in midfield for Drumoghill and drove his side forward in search of the equaliser but they were undone from a set-piece on 63 minutes.

Fanad doubled their lead when Oisin Langan’s corner wasn’t properly cleared and the ball found it’s way to the unmarked Coyle who found the next from point blank range to effectively seal the points.

McElwaine put the icing on the cake when he diverted home from a tight angle to complete the scoring.

The result means that Fanad United remain on course for the Division One title whilst Drumoghill remain in a battle to remain in the division.