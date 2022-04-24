Search

24 Apr 2022

Fanad United seal promotion to Premier Division

An away win over Drumoghill has secured Fanad's passage to the top flight

Eddie O'Reilly

Eddie O'Reilly was on target for Fanad United

Reporter:

Contributor

24 Apr 2022 7:50 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Fanad United clinched promotion to the Premier Division thanks to an impressive victory over Drumoghill at The Moss. 

Drumoghill 0

Fanad United 3

Seamus Coyle and Kealan Mc Elwaine both scored in the second half after Eddie O’Reilly had given the visitors the lead at half time.

Although Drumoghill never made it easy for them, Fanad United were deserving winners.

They opened the scoring in the first half when O’Reilly raced onto a long ball to beat Duffy.

Bonagee United take firm grip in Donegal League title race

A big home win over Cappry means the Dry Arch men are four points clear with two games to go

Fanad had to withstand periods of pressure from the hosts with Peter Mc Glynn and Liam O’Donnell both going close although the lively O’Reilly was always a threat for the visitors.

Enda Coll almost doubled the lead for Fanad on the stroke of half-time when he volleyed over the bar after a deep cross from Declan O’Donnell.

The game remained in the balance until the hour mark as both sides pressed for the next goal.

Karolus Rodgers was impressive in midfield for Drumoghill and drove his side forward in search of the equaliser but they were undone from a set-piece on 63 minutes.

Fanad doubled their lead when Oisin Langan’s corner wasn’t properly cleared and the ball found it’s way to the unmarked Coyle who found the next from point blank range to effectively seal the points.

McElwaine put the icing on the cake when he diverted home from a tight angle to complete the scoring.

The result means that Fanad United remain on course for the Division One title whilst Drumoghill remain in a battle to remain in the division.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media