24 Apr 2022

Letterkenny Rovers score 10 to seal Division 2 title in style

Stephen McConnell's Rovers captured the silverware thanks to an emphatic home win

Letterkenny Rovers celebrate winning the Division 2 title

24 Apr 2022 8:05 PM

Letterkenny Rovers claimed the Temple Domestic Appliances Division Two title with an emphatic win over Glenree United at Leckview Park on Sunday afternoon.

Letterkenny Rovers 10

Glenree United 1

Rovers went into the game with their championship fate in their own hands and started fast with goals from captain Ronan Curran on 6 minutes firing them in front before Jack Dwyer doubled the lead on 16 minutes when netting direct from a corner.

Rovers all but sealed the win when making it 3-0 on 31 minutes when the lively Darragh Morrison fired nearly low past Glenree goalkeeper Jake O' Connor.

Rovers added further goals through Caolan McConnell and Patrick Gahir.

Glenree got one back with a fantastic effort from Stephen Doak from his own half straight after Rovers had made it 5-0.

Rovers made it 6-1 through a neat finish from James ‘Barlow’ Gallagher just after the hour mark as the second half became a precursor to title celebrations.

Rovers missed a number of good chances to add to their lead before Eddy Moore’s effort late on made its way home which was added to by Patrick Gahir, Jack Dwyer and Conor O'Donnell.

Local News

