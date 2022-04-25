Amber Barrett on target as FC Köln draw

Amber Barrett was on target in the Frauen Bundesliga again on Sunday.
Barrett netted as FC Köln drew 1-1 with Werder Bremen.
The Milford woman opened the scoring at the Franz-Kremer Stadion inside the opening minute.
However, Lina Hausicke managed to equalise for Bremem in the 18th minute.
Republic of Ireland international Barrett moved to the German side in 2019 from Peamount United in the Women’s National League.
St Johnston’s Tyler Toland played the full 90 minutes on Sunday as Celtic defeated Hamilton Academical 6-0 in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.
Ciara Grant was an unused sub as SWPL leaders Rangers won 4-0 against Aberdeen at Ibrox.
