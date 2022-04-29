McNamee's 89th minute winner give Finn Harps first home win of the season

Barry McNamee scored a dramatic winner 90 second from time to give Finn Harps their second win of the season - both against Shelbourne.

Finn Harps 1

Shelbourne 0

Until then, there wasn’t so much as a shot on target in Ballybofey as the sides played out a drab Premier Division draw. However, a Regan Donelon corner was headed clear by Dan Carr and with Luke Rudden letting his skipper come onto the ball, McNamee blasted home the only goal of the game.

The talking point beforehand came on 61 minutes when Yoyo Mahdy looked to have given Harps the lead, tucking home from close range Rob Slevin’s head after a Regan Donelon free-kick. However, with Luke Byrne grounded in the lead-up to the goal, Derek Tomney, the match referee, called foul.

The incident did, at least, ignite the crowd, who hadn’t seen an effort on target for over an hour. With both having scored just 10 times this term in 13 matches, margins were expected to be tight and that’s how it proved. There was plenty of huff and puff but nobody blew the house down.

Eleven minutes in, Aodh Dervin’s half-volley flew over the Harps crossbar when Shane Farrell’s improvised flick had created the half-chance. Seven minutes later Farrell played an inviting ball across the face of goal which John Ross Wilson got a good connection on the send back across goal and wide.

Jesse Devers, at the other end, scythied a knock-down from Mahdy after some good build-up play from the home team.

Harps this week confirmed the loss of captain Dave Webster for the season, having picked up a knee ligament injury at Dalymount Park two weeks beforehand. With Eric McWoods and Ethan Boyle suspended and Bastien Hery absent due to the passing of his mother, Harps had to think on their feet.

Rather peculiarly, Shelbourne have yet to win at Tolka Park or in Dublin at all this season, with their three successes coming at Drogheda, Sligo and Derry. Shane Griffin and manager Duff were red carded last week in Dundalk, although there weren’t too many fireworks in Ballybofey with the first half ending scoreless.

Harps had won the previous meeting of the sides 3-0 in Drumcondra, which is still their only victory of the campaign so far. They looked to be on their way again only for Mahdy’s goal to be disallowed. Harps’ French midfielder Elie Nzeyi was stretchered off in the latter stages having fallen awkwardly and Harps substitute Conor Tourish back-headed to clear a deep Wilson cross as the contest just looked to be petering out. McNamee had other ideas.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Ryan Rainey, Jose Carrillo (Conor Tourish, half-time), Rob Slevin, Regan Donelon; Elie Nzeyi (Erol Alkan 82), Barry McNamee, Jesse Devers, Filip Mihaljevic, Mark Timlin (Luke Rudden 72); Yoyo Mahdy.

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke; Adam Thomas, Luke Byrne, Kameron Ledwidge (JJ Lunney 90+2), Conor Kane; John Ross Wilson, Aodh Dervin, Jad Hakiki (Jordan McEneff 75), Mark Coyle (Stanley Anaebonam 90+2); Jack Moylan (Dan Carr 87), Shane Farrell.

Referee: Derek Tomney