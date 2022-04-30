Search

Gallagher hat-trick sends Bonagee into quarter-finals

Bronagh Gallagher's treble and another from Siobhan Sweeney booked Bonagee's spot in the last eight of the Intermediate Cup

Bronagh Gallagher was the hat-trick hero as Bonagee United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Women’s FAI Intermediate Cup.

Lagan Harps 1

Bonagee United 4

Bonagee came from behind with a superb second half display to advance.

The Dry Arch side had lost to Lagan two weeks ago in the Donegal Women’s League, but they turned the tables at Orchard Park.

It had been a cagey opening, but Lagan led on 35 minutes when Tammie Kerr turned inside the Bonagee defence and fired across to the far corner of Catherine Fletcher’s net.

Kerr had an earlier effort from a similar position fly wide of the mark, but the goal was neatly finished.

Bonagee responded and were level by half-time. Gallagher robbed possession back on the edge of the box and riffled home beyond Georgia Rudden.

Lauren Harper’s free was saved by Rudden while Amanda Callaghan saw a looping effort held by the Lagan goalkeeper.

Bonagee, with young Hannah Hopkins excellent on the right-hand side, began to get on top but it was all square at the break.

Chris McNulty’s Bonagee emerged from the second half like a team on a mission.

They were in front within two minutes of the re-start when Gallagher brilliantly tucked home.

Siobhan Sweeney, who gave a towering performance from right-back, netted Bonagee’s third just 90 seconds later.

Sweeney deliciously looped over Rudden, her effort planting neatly inside the post.

Led by Shannon McBride in a deep-lying midfield role, Bonagee were energised now.

Harper saw a volley blocked before Hopkins’ drive across goal caused panic.

Fletcher saved an effort from Orlaith Connolly as Lagan sought a way back into it.

However, Bonagee sealed the deal on 64 minutes. When Gallagher took the ball on the edge of the area, the outcome seemed inevitable and she hammered home to complete her treble.


Lagan Harps: Georgia Rudden; Holly Canning, Rebecca McGinley, Amy Boyd, Catherine Grier, Nadine Crawford, Claire Orr, Kellyann Buchanan, Saoirse Bonner, Tammi Kerr, Orlaith Connolly. Subs: Kelsey Coll, Emma Toye, Michelle Kelly, Chantel Peoples, Sophie McFeely.

Bonagee United: Catherine Fletcher, Siobhan Sweeney, Coilín Hume, Amy Thompson, Kaneshia McKinney, Shannon McBride, Hannah Hopkins, Amanda Callaghan, Keri Sweeney, Lauren Harper, Bronagh Gallagher. Subs: Gabrielle O’Donnell, Natalie McFadden, Caoimhne Heron, Kelsee Fay, Amy Callaghan, Ava Doherty, Aleysia Alcorn.

Referee: Paddy Martin.

