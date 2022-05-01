O’Reilly strikes late as Fanad clinch Division 1 title

Fanad United celebrate winning the Division 1 title. Photo: Thomas Gallagher
Eddie O’Reilly scored in stoppage time to clinch the Donegal League Division 1 title for Fanad United.
St Catherine’s 1
Fanad United 2
O’Reilly’s last-gasp strike secured the silverware at the expense of fellow title chasers St Catherine’s at Emerald Park.
Declan O’Donnell had Fanad in front at half-time, but Ryan Cunningham’s penalty drew the Saints level.
A draw would have kept the race alive going into the final game of the season. It looked that way when Kevin Martin, the St Catherine's goalkeeper, saved Keelin McElwaine's penalty.
O’Reilly, however, had other ideas, and in late, late drama, he conjured up the goal that settled matters at the summit.
There was a modicum of consolation for St Catherine’s, though, with the share of the spoils ensuring that they will be promoted back into the Premier Division.
A 2-2 draw at Flagpole Park between Rathmullan Celtic and Ballybofey United means that St Catherine’s now cannot be caught in the race for promotion. Eoin Sheridan had Rathmullan in front, but they needed a Jay Curran equaliser after Damien Glackin’s brace had Ballybofey in front.
St. Catherine's: Kevin Martin; Conor Knox, Ryan Carr, Shaun Kelly, Christopher Murrin; Evan Broderick, Alex McBrearty, Ryan Farrell, Ryan Cunningham (Donal Maguire 86); Dan Breslin, Josh Maxwell.
Fanad United: Mark McConigley; Patrick Moffitt, Liam McGranaghan, Declan O'Donnell, James Gallagher; Oisin Langan, Kyle McGarvey (Patrick Friel 84), Patrick McGinley (Dillon Dorrian 61), Martin McElhinney; Edward O'Reilly, Keelin McElwaine.
