Bonagee United seek third Cup final berth

Bonagee United.
Bonagee United will aim to reach their third cup final of the season on Thursday night.
Jason Gibson’s men welcome Derry City Reserves to Dry Arch Park for a Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup semi-final (kick-off 7.45pm).
Bonagee have already secured places in the Donegal News USL League Cup and North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup finals.
Falcarragh CSC Summer Cup returns in aid of the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation
Gibson has guided Bonagee to Knockalla and League Cup wins in recent seasons.
Their bid for USL glory fell short with Cockhill Celtic clinching the title, their ninth in succession, thanks to a 5-0 win over Derry on Sunday-week last.
Bonagee ran a solid race for much of the campaign but they were ultimately undone by a draw and a defeat to Letterkenny Rovers pre-Christmas.
The second Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup semi-final takes place next week with Aileach FC hosting Kildrum Tigers at the Lakeside.
The USL League season draws to a close this Sunday when Bonagee host Cockhill (kick-off 2pm).
