Uncertainty remains over Donegal League Premier race

Ahead of the penultimate weekend of action in the Donegal League Premier Division, outstanding matters pertaining to the League table remain unclear.
A 2-0 win for Bonagee United over Castlefin Celtic on Sunday opened up a seven-point gap to Kilmacrennan Celtic.
Bonagee have one game left and in ordinary circumstances would’ve been crowed as champions at the weekend.
However, Kilmac’, who play their game in hand this weekend against Kildrum Tigers, are awaiting on the outcome of an Ulster FA appeals process.
Keadue Rovers have appealed to the Ulster FA a decision to dock them points for games against Kilmacrennan and Glenea United.
The Donegal League’s disciplinary committee found Keadue to have played an ineligible player in those fixtures.
While the Donegal League awarded 3-0 wins to Kilmacrennan and Glenea, League officials decided not to alter the table until the appeals process has fully concluded.
Kilmacrennan must defeat Kildrum Tigers on Sunday or it will all be academic anyway.
