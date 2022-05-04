Search

05 May 2022

Uncertainty remains over Donegal League Premier race

As the finish line nears in the Premier Division title race, an appeals process, which is with the Ulster FA, remains unclear

Soccer

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

04 May 2022 10:31 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ahead of the penultimate weekend of action in the Donegal League Premier Division, outstanding matters pertaining to the League table remain unclear.

A 2-0 win for Bonagee United over Castlefin Celtic on Sunday opened up a seven-point gap to Kilmacrennan Celtic.

Bonagee have one game left and in ordinary circumstances would’ve been crowed as champions at the weekend.

However, Kilmac’, who play their game in hand this weekend against Kildrum Tigers, are awaiting on the outcome of an Ulster FA appeals process.

Bonagee United seek third Cup final berth

The Dry Arch side host Derry City Reserves in a Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup semi-final on Thursday night

Keadue Rovers have appealed to the Ulster FA a decision to dock them points for games against Kilmacrennan and Glenea United.

The Donegal League’s disciplinary committee found Keadue to have played an ineligible player in those fixtures.

While the Donegal League awarded 3-0 wins to Kilmacrennan and Glenea, League officials decided not to alter the table until the appeals process has fully concluded.

Kilmacrennan must defeat Kildrum Tigers on Sunday or it will all be academic anyway.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media