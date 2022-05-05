Friel's late penalty save earns Derry City their first point

Clare Friel was the Derry City hero on Wednesday evening
Clare Friel saved a late penalty as Derry City women drew with Lisburn on Wednesday night at the Brandywell in the NI Women’s Premiership.
Four minutes from the end, Friel saved Jessica Hall’s penalty to secure a 0-0 draw.
The Candystripes recently saw Kevin McLaughlin depart as manager on the eve of the new season.
The Foylesiders got their first point on the board thanks to Wednesday’s stalemate.
Fanad woman Friel moved to Derry in 2020 from Bonagee United, with whom she won the North West Women’s Super League in 2019.
Eimear Callaghan also started for Derry while Alison McGonagle and Eilish Havlin were used as substitutes.
Raphoe’s Zoe McGlynn played for Sion Swifs in a 3-0 win over Mid Ulster Ladies.
Cora Chambers, Aimee Durn and Naomi McLaughlin scored the goals for Tony McGinley’s team.
Kerry Brown, who recently returned to Sion after a short stint at Derry, came off the bench for Sion.
